CSC Land sells 85% of Twin Vew units on launch weekend
Buyers paid an average sales price of S$1,399 per sq ft for the 99-year leasehold development
CSC LAND Group saw a "strong response" at the weekend launch of Twin Vew in West Coast Vale, the Chinese developer's head honcho has said.
Buyers snapped up 442 of the condominium's 520 apartments - including four of its six penthouses - for a take-up rate of 85 per cent
