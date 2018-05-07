You are here

CSC Land sells 85% of Twin Vew units on launch weekend

Buyers paid an average sales price of S$1,399 per sq ft for the 99-year leasehold development
Mon, May 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

The project's selling points include its proximity to the Jurong Lake District and the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail's terminus.
PHOTO: CSC LAND GROUP

Singapore

CSC LAND Group saw a "strong response" at the weekend launch of Twin Vew in West Coast Vale, the Chinese developer's head honcho has said.

Buyers snapped up 442 of the condominium's 520 apartments - including four of its six penthouses - for a take-up rate of 85 per cent

