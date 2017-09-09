Czech Catholic Church branches out into forestry

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Blatno, Czech Republic
FLUSH with cash and land that it received in compensation for the seizure of its property under Communism, the Roman Catholic Church in the Czech Republic is eyeing the forestry industry as it looks to ensure its long-term financial future.
After long
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal