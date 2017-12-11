Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

The central cluster of buildings around the courtyard, including the playground, will be retained and repurposed for civic and community uses.

SINGAPORE housing authorities will redevelop the Dakota Crescent estate for public housing, while keeping buildings such as an iconic "Dove" playground for civic and community uses, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post.

Dakota Crescent, which was developed by the Singapore Improvement Trust in 1958 as a public rental housing estate, has been mostly vacated as the Singapore government considers redevelopment plans.

In his post, Mr Wong said that the decision to build new housing board flats will "provide more public housing options near the city, and allow another generation of Singaporeans to build their own special memories of Dakota Crescent".

"The refreshed Dakota Crescent can therefore be an interesting mixed-use area, with attractive new HDB flats; adaptive re-use of some of the old buildings; convenient amenities, as well as vibrant community spaces," Mr Wong said.