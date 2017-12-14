You are here

Derby Court, Parkway Mansion finally sold - above reserve price

Roxy-Pacific unit wins tender for Derby Court at S$73.88m; Parkway Mansion sold for S$146.99m
Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Parkway Mansion has been sold for S$146.99 million to SL Capital (3) Pte Ltd.
Singapore

THIRD time is a charm for the collective sales of two private residential developments, Derby Court and Parkway Mansion.

The appointed marketing agents said on Wednesday that the two properties have been sold after two earlier unsuccessful attempts at a collective sale.

