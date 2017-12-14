Derby Court, Parkway Mansion finally sold - above reserve price

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
THIRD time is a charm for the collective sales of two private residential developments, Derby Court and Parkway Mansion.
The appointed marketing agents said on Wednesday that the two properties have been sold after two earlier unsuccessful attempts at a collective sale.
