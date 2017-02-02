You are here
Developers eye once-sleepy downtown Napa
A new hotel and retail/office block will lead the makeover of what used to be a pit stop for gas
Napa, California
IN the 1980s, when John Truchard was a teenager, the most happening watering hole in downtown Napa was the McDonald's on Jefferson Street. "It was a ghost town," said Mr Truchard, the owner of a wine room, JaM Cellars. "There were no good restaurants, nothing good to do
