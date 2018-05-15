You are here

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 12:53 PM
Developers sold 729 private homes in April 2018, up slightly from the 716 units in March 2018 but down 53.5 per cent from the 1,567 units in April 2017.
DEVELOPERS sold 729 private homes in April 2018, up slightly from the 716 units in March 2018 but down 53.5 per cent from the 1,567 units in April 2017.

These figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday based on its suvey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium or EC units which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 1,325 homes last month, up 68.1 per cent from the 788 units they had moved in the previous month but 31.6 per cent lower than the 1,938 units they had sold in April last year.

