Dubai home prices expected to dip further on oversupply: CBRE

Apartment prices fell 4.6% on average last year, while rents also dropped about 4%, according to CBRE
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50

Officially around 70,000 homes are set for completion by end-2019. But only about two thirds of those will actually be delivered to buyers in that time as many developers are delaying construction.
Dubai

DUBAI home prices are set for another year of decline with supply outstripping demand even as developers delay the completion of properties, according to real estate adviser CBRE Group Inc.

"We expect to see a slight decline in values, which is in line with the drop in 2016

