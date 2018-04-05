You are here

Far East Consortium bags Estoril for S$224m

Group plans to amalgamate the site with that of Hollandia next door which it was awarded last month
Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Owners of The Estoril stand to receive a gross payout of about S$4.6 million per apartment unit and S$9.85-9.95 million per penthouse unit.
HONG Kong-listed Far East Consortium International (FEC), which has just been awarded the collective sale of The Estoril on Holland Road at S$223.938 million, plans to amalgamate the site with that of the adjacent Hollandia that it clinched last month.

"We're planning to

