Fernhill Court near Nassim Road up for S$125m collective sale

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 11:11 AM
Built in 1981, Fernhill Court – situated next to the Nassim Road, Dalvey Road and White House Park Good Class Bungalow (GCB) areas - comprises 18 maisonettes with sizes ranging from 2,271 sq ft to 2,982 sq ft.
PHOTO: COLLIERS

FERNHILL Court at 60 Fernhill Road will be put up for collective sale at a reserve price of S$125 million.

The sale via public tender will start on Wednesday, Colliers International announced on Tuesday.

The reserve price translates to a land rate of S$1,885 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a development charge of S$3.7 million payable for the intensification of land use, Colliers said.

"This compares favourably against the land rate of S$1,898 psf ppr achieved for the collective sale of Villa D'Este in Dalvey Road recently."

With 100 per cent consensus from the owners already obtained, the successful tenderer will not be required to obtain an approval from the Strata Titles Board for the sale, and will be able to take possession of the site following the end of the vacant possession period, Colliers added.

Each owner will reportedly stand to receive a minimum of between S$6.32 million and S$8.3 million from the successful sale of the development.

