You are here

Home > Real Estate

France's AccorHotels strikes deal to buy Chile hotel group Atton

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 2:31 PM

BP_Accor_140518_142.jpg
French group AccorHotels has agreed to buy the management company behind Chile's Atton Hoteles for around US$105 million, in a deal which AccorHotels said would boost its earnings and strengthen its position in Latin America.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French group AccorHotels has agreed to buy the management company behind Chile's Atton Hoteles for around US$105 million, in a deal which AccorHotels said would boost its earnings and strengthen its position in Latin America.

The Atton Hoteles deal marks the latest example of AccorHotels' ambitious takeover plans, and follows its acquisition last month of Movenpick Hotels.

AccorHotels will acquire 100 per cent of the management company that operates 11 Atton hotels across Chile, Peru, Colombia and Florida in the United States.

AccorHotels will also buy 20 per cent of the property company that owns these assets, with the remaining 80 per cent being bought by Chilean company Algeciras. AccorHotels will also have an option to sell its 20 per cent in that property company to Algeciras after five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AccorHotels, whose portfolio ranges from upmarket brands such as Sofitel to the Mercure and Ibis brands, expected the Atton deal to be completed in the second half of this year.

The French group said the Atton takeover would boost its earnings from the first year of the deal being completed.

"With Atton's portfolio, AccorHotels will strengthen its leadership position in Latin America and complement its offer to its customers and loyalty members with attractive key destinations," said Patrick Mendes, AccorHotels' South America chief executive, in a statement.

Previous acquisitions under AccorHotels' chief executive Sebastien Bazin, who took over in 2013, include London's Savoy Hotel, The Plaza in New York, the Raffles Hotel in Singapore and Australian hotel group Mantra.

 

REUTERS

Real Estate

Goldhill Shopping Centre in Novena up for en bloc sale with S$425m reserve price

Failings by major UK construction companies fuel forced labour - trade body

Failings by major UK construction companies fuel forced labour - trade body

GSH bags bookings for 100 units worth RM330m at Coral Bay project in Malaysia

GIC partners Shanghai's Nova to set up 4.3b yuan rental apartment platform in China

Ascendas India Trust to invest up to 9.3b rupees to build, acquire 2 Navi Mumbai buildings

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Surabaya_140518_122.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Another family, including 8-year-old child, behind new Indonesia suicide bombings: police

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Transport

Red, amber or green: New system tells MRT commuters which train cars are empty or crowded

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening