You are here

Home > Real Estate

Freehold commercial development at Joo Chiat up for sale at S$18-20m

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 8:33 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

A FREEHOLD commercial development along Joo Chiat Road, which is owned by a single owner, has been put up for sale for S$18-20 million by expression of interest.

The indicative price range works out to S$969-1,077 per square foot (psf) over the gross floor area (GFA), said marketing agent Knight Frank.

"The price range is very reasonable, in view of a comparable four-storey building at 381 Joo Chiat Road, which transacted for S$27 million or S$1,093 psf based on GFA this month," said Mary Sai, executive director of investment and capital markets at Knight Frank Singapore.

"Investors can look forward to re-positioning the existing tenant mix while owner-occupiers can explore the opportunity to building naming and signage rights."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The property has a site area of 4,686 sq ft and GFA of 18,571 sq ft, and comes with a lift and fully automated mechanical car park for nine cars.

Under the 2014 Master Plan, the property is zoned "commercial" with a permissible gross plot ratio of 3.0. It is currently tenanted to a single corporation.

Real Estate

Olina Lodge, Verdun House up for collective sale for S$220m, S$60m respectively

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

CapitaLand unit to manage mall in Oxley's The Peak in Phnom Penh

Technology advances can help secure formal land rights

Country Garden's annual core profit doubles to record

California housing problems are spilling across to neighbouring states

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening