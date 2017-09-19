You are here

Home > Real Estate

Gaw Capital poised to buy PoMo in Selegie

HK-based group in exclusive due diligence; price expected to be around S$350m for office and retail asset
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20170919_KRPOMO19_3091469.jpg
The nine-storey PoMo, located near Dhoby Ghaut and Bencoolen MRT stations, is on a site with a balance lease term of 94.5 years. It is zoned for commercial use.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Singapore

POMO, a nine-storey office and retail development in Selegie Road, is under exclusive due diligence for a transaction at around S$350 million. The potential buyer that is doing the due diligence is Hong Kong-based private equity real estate group Gaw Capital Partners, BT

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
4 Dishing out second chances
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

XT2B7431.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Creative centre for smells and tastes opens in Science Park

BT_20170919_LMXOFFICEPLHN_3089037.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Real Estate

Office spaces outside CBD 'need to work harder'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening