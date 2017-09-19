You are here
Gaw Capital poised to buy PoMo in Selegie
HK-based group in exclusive due diligence; price expected to be around S$350m for office and retail asset
Singapore
POMO, a nine-storey office and retail development in Selegie Road, is under exclusive due diligence for a transaction at around S$350 million. The potential buyer that is doing the due diligence is Hong Kong-based private equity real estate group Gaw Capital Partners, BT
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg