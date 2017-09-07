You are here

HDB pumps in S$10.7m in R&D collaboration with 2 local universities

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 13:05
THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Thursday inked two research and development agreements with the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) at the International Housing Forum on sustainable urban development.

Officiated by Minister for National Development & Second Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, the S$10.7 million investment will leverage Big Data, data analytics and smart technology to boost construction productivity and safety, as well as to develop a new social framework to build stronger communities, the HDB said.

The two agreements each spans three years.

The one with NTU is a S$4.7 million collaboration to develop a smart integrated construction system, harnessing smart technology, through the use of smart sensors and automation, to transform traditional construction work processes and boost productivity.

The other, a S$6 million memorandum of understanding with the SUTD, is to embark on a study called the "New Urban Kampung" research programme. The study will adopt cutting-edge modelling tools and behavioural science to analyse shifts in socio-demographic factors, and create new housing solutions in tandem with residents' evolving needs and aspirations.

