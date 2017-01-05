HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in Dec, 0.2% for 2016: SRX Property

HDB resale prices slipped 0.3 per cent in December from a month ago, mainly dragged by the declines for bigger flats, flash estimates from SRX Property show.

HDB resale prices slipped 0.3 per cent in December from a month ago, mainly dragged by the declines for bigger flats, flash estimates from SRX Property show.

HDB executive flats and HDB five-room fell the most in resale prices by one per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively, followed by HDB four-room flats and HDB three-room flats that fell 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively in resale prices.

Based on the flash estimate, HDB resale prices would have fallen by 0.2 per cent for the whole year and 10.9 per cent from the peak of the SRX resale index in April 2013. Resale prices in mature estates fell by one per cent for the whole year, smaller than the 1.2 per cent drop in non-mature estates.

In terms of transactions, there was a 13.9 per cent month-on-month decrease in December to an estimated 1,364 flats. This marked a 3.9 per cent decline from a year ago.