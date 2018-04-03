You are here

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1

Although figures have slipped for 6 consecutive quarters, some expect prices to remain overall flat this year
Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
While resale prices for HDB flats have declined for six consecutive quarters, the decreases are seen to be marginal - notching up 2.3 per cent over the period. This is in sharp contrast to 2014, when prices fell more than 1 per cent for each quarter.
Singapore

PRICES of resale government flats have dropped for six consecutive quarters, according to flash estimates from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday.

HDB resale prices dropped 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year from the previous three months, an

