You are here
HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1
Although figures have slipped for 6 consecutive quarters, some expect prices to remain overall flat this year
Singapore
PRICES of resale government flats have dropped for six consecutive quarters, according to flash estimates from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday.
HDB resale prices dropped 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year from the previous three months, an
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg