HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 10:21
The resale volume of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats continued to improve last month while prices inched up.
Going by SRX Property's flash estimate data for August 2017 released on Thursday, 1,957 HDB flats were resold during the month, up 9.6 per cent from the 1,785 flats resold in July 2017.

Year on year, the volume of transactions for August 2017 also climbed 3.0 per cent from the 1,900 HDB flats resold in August 2016. That said, last month's resale volume was 46.4 per cent lower than the peak of 3,649 units in May 2010.

SRX Property's flash estimate for August 2017 also showed that its overall resale price index for HDB flats rose 0.1 per cent month on month. This followed a 0.6 per cent month-on-month decline in July 2017.

The price index has contracted 0.7 per cent year on year and is also 12.1 per cent below the peak in April 2013.

Prices of HDB resale flats in mature estates have eased 0.2 per cent year on year from August 2016, a smaller pace of decline compared with a 1.1 per cent fall in non-mature estates over the same period.

