Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 10:38 AM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 5:12 PM
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday launched two sites that will provide new private housing at Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise for sale by public tender.

The two sites come under the confirmed list of the second half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

Together, the two sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, the URA said, adding that the 37,300 square metre Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes while the 14,300 square metre Hillview Rise site is only for residential use.

 

The URA will evaluate bids under a concept and price revenue tender system. Under this system, a committee will first evaluate the concept of the proposal; only shortlisted candidates whose concepts are approved will be assessed on price, with the tender awarded to the highest bid among those with acceptable concepts.

The tender for Hillview Rise will close at noon on May 3, 2018, while the tender for Sengkang Central closes on June 21.

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
