You are here
HK to sell first commercial site in Central since 1996
Plot is valued at HK$15.8b to HK$17b; sale, slated for Q1, comes after some record-breaking deals in city's office market
Hong Kong
HONG Kong's government has announced the first sale of commercial land in the city's central business district in more than 20 years.
The site, currently used as a car park in Murray Road, Central, is about 31,000 square feet, according to a government statement released
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg