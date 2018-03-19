You are here

Home > Real Estate

HNA is said to plan sales of properties in Beijing, Shanghai

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 2:59 PM

BP_HNA _190318_148.jpg
HNA Group Co. is planning to sell properties including office buildings and hotels across China, according to people familiar with the matter, in the embattled conglomerate's latest string of asset disposals to repay its debts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] HNA Group Co. is planning to sell properties including office buildings and hotels across China, according to people familiar with the matter, in the embattled conglomerate's latest string of asset disposals to repay its debts.

The buildings include Shanghai HNA Tower, Shanghai Yangtze International Enterprise Plaza and Renaissance Shanghai Pudong Hotel, said the people, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. Nine properties HNA has put up for sale in Shanghai and Beijing have a combined book value of about 14 billion yuan (S$2.9 billion), one of the people said.

HNA representatives couldn't immediately comment.

The move would add to about US$13 billion in HNA asset sales that have emerged in recent months after the once little-known airline operator went on a debt-fueled buying spree to snap up everything from Manhattan buildings to a stake in Deutsche Bank AG in the past few years. The group is said to have targeted 100 billion yuan in asset disposals by the first half of the year to ease financial pressures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Brexit bankers may find home in Luxembourg's red-light district

Swire Properties signs deal with WeWork in Hong Kong development

Cracking the co-working code in commercial real estate

Door opens for China property developer bonds onshore

China's home prices rise 0.2% in February from January

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Stanchart.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX suspends trading in YuuZoo shares with immediate effect over auditors' inability to give opinion

Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

S$800m in wage credits payouts to be given to more than 90,000 employers in March

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening