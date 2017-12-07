Hong Kong's premium office space ranked world's most expensive

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Hong Kong
PREMIUM office space in Hong Kong has topped the charts as the world's most expensive for the second consecutive year, outpacing prices in No 2 Midtown New York by 66 per cent, according to property consultancy JLL.
Offices at the top end of the Hong Kong market command
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo