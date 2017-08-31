You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong's record-breaking home prices grow at slowest pace in 16 months

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:40

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong private home prices hit a fresh record high in July even as growth slowed to its weakest pace in 16 months, according to government data released on Thursday.

The government index tracking the prices of private domestic homes edged up 0.09 per cent in July compared to June, according to the Rating and Valuation Department. The index surged 19.6 per cent compared to the figure a year ago.

The index has been scaling record highs for nine consecutive months.

The financial hub's new leader, Carrie Lam, has pledged to tackle soaring home prices in Hong Kong, where an apartment of less than 200 square feet can cost as much as US$500,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, Ms Lam unveiled a new Task Force on Land Supply, which aims to launch a public consultation and draw up a broad framework of recommendations on the overall land supply strategy within a year and a half.

"The work of developing land is urgent," Ms Lam told reporters on Tuesday.

Ms Lam, who was sworn in as the city's fourth post-colonial leader on July 1 in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, told Reuters in an interview last month the "ultimate solution" in making housing more affordable lies with increasing supply.

While the government estimates a record-high number of private flats will come to the market in the next three to four years, analysts say tightening measures such as high stamp duties have effectively locked up the supply in the secondary housing market.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Property prices a hot-button issue in NZ election

Axiata nears US$1b deal for Veon's Pakistan towers

Trump's plan to rebuild US infrastructure hits a snag

A vibrant turnaround for a long-neglected Charleston suburb

Icahn Quadruples his money in US$600m Las Vegas resort deal

Houston hotel market, worst in US, faces pain from Harvey

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA, Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare flights

qantas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Qantas flights from Sydney to London to transit in Singapore instead of Dubai

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening