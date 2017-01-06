You are here
Inherited homes to widen great British social divide as richest benefit the most
London
A GLUT of inherited wealth from a decades-long house-price boom is set to worsen inequality in the UK, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Young people today are more likely to receive an inheritance than earlier generations, and those that receive the biggest ones are
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg