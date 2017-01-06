You are here

Home > Real Estate

Inherited homes to widen great British social divide as richest benefit the most

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 05:50

London

A GLUT of inherited wealth from a decades-long house-price boom is set to worsen inequality in the UK, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Young people today are more likely to receive an inheritance than earlier generations, and those that receive the biggest ones are

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Property fund of AIMS under attack from wind-up attempt
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening