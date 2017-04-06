You are here
Investment property sales drop in Q1
S$5.2 billion figure down 35% q-o-q but is double the S$2.5 billion a year ago; industry players say market mood remains positive
Singapore
FROM a high base in the fourth quarter of last year, big-ticket property transactions of at least S$10 million declined substantially in the first quarter.
However, the mood in the market is decidedly positive - with much anticipation of the imminent mega transactions of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg