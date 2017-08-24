Italy’s illegal construction puts millions at risk in high-density areas

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Rome
AS ITALY reels from another earthquake, experts warned Wednesday that widespread illegal construction is putting millions across the country at risk of being killed.
The tremor that shook the island of Ischia on Monday, toppling houses and killing two women, has sparked much
