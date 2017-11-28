You are here

JTC launches 2 sites each from confirmed, reserve lists

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 11:24 AM
JTC has launched two sites from the confirmed list at Tampines North Drive 3 (Plot 2) and Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 27), and two reserve list sites at Woodlands Height and Woodlands Industrial Park E7/E8 under the second half 2017 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

This is the sixth and seventh out of eight confirmed list sites and the fourth and fifth out of six reserve list sites for the second half of 2017.

The launch of the sites are part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said.

The 1.61 hectare (ha) site at Woodlands Height on the reserve list is zoned for Business-1 development with a 30-year tenure and a maximum gross plot ratio of 2.5, while the 0.88 ha site at Woodlands Industrial Park E7/E8 is zoned for Business-2 development with a 20-year tenure and a maximum gross plot ratio of 2.5.

The tender closes on Jan 23, 2018 at 11am.

