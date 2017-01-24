You are here
Lendlease adopts WELL building certification at Paya Lebar Quarter
The building standard focuses on increasing the well-being and productivity of occupants
Singapore
PAYA Lebar Quarter by Lendlease, a S$3.2 billion mixed-use development, is the first in Singapore to register for the International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) WELL Core and Shell Certification for nearly one million square feet of Grade-A workspaces across its three office
