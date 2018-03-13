You are here

Home > Real Estate

Lendlease upbeat about take-up at Park Place Residences for Phase 2

The sale of the final 219 units will be launched on April 7 at slightly higher prices, says developer
Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nshiwei@sph.com.sg

BT_20180313_SWLENDLEASE13I71L_3347350.jpg
Residents of Park Place Residences which is part of a mixed-use development, will be able to take advantage of its close proximity to offices and retail malls.
PHOTO: LENDLEASE

Singapore

AUSTRALIAN-LISTED developer Lendlease is hoping to replicate its success achieved during the Phase One sales of Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) last year.

Then, 210 units, or about half of the total units of the 99-year leasehold private condominium,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Perennial, Chesham sign sale and purchase agreement for Capitol buy-out; deal to be completed on May 8

MTN may sell 27b rand stake in top African tower company

Trump's Towers pale next to ultraluxury buildings, studies show

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

The rich aren't happy about New Zealand foreign bolthole ban

Blackstone Reit triples industrial space with US$1.8b deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening