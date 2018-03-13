You are here
Lendlease upbeat about take-up at Park Place Residences for Phase 2
The sale of the final 219 units will be launched on April 7 at slightly higher prices, says developer
Singapore
AUSTRALIAN-LISTED developer Lendlease is hoping to replicate its success achieved during the Phase One sales of Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) last year.
Then, 210 units, or about half of the total units of the 99-year leasehold private condominium,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg