You are here

Home > Real Estate

Lodge 77 sold for S$29m to KTC

The price works out to S$978 psf ppr, assuming buyer KTC builds a new project with 2.5 plot ratio
Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20171128_KREAST28_3196323.jpg
Given the four-storey height control stipulated for this site, it may not be possible to tap the maximum plot ratio of 3.0.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK

Singapore

LODGE 77, a freehold residential-commercial mixed development at 77 Upper East Coast Road, is being sold for S$29 million.

The buyer, homegrown KTC Group, is expected to redevelop the property, which has a land area of 13,123 sq ft.

Currently on site is a three-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

China's war on bubbles means homes sales set to fall in 2018

Infosys co-founder's family office buys its first Singapore hotel

Qatar unveils first World Cup 'reusable' stadium

Five reasons Hong Kong housing market defies doomsayers

Oxley confirms talks to buy Chevron House

US new home sales hit 10-year high in October

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening