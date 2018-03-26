You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens condominium approves asking price of S$2.48b

Sun, Mar 25, 2018 - 11:21 PM
@YunitaOngBTyunitaso@sph.com.sg
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

IF Mandarin Gardens condominium does end up going on the market, potential developers could end up paying over S$4 billion to purchase and build the new property.

Marketing agent C&H Properties told owners this at a second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on the afternoon of March 25, where they approved the asking price of S$2.48 billion as well as the method of apportionment, according to sources present.

They also approved the collective sales agreement at the meeting held at Touch Centre at Marine Parade Central. With that, the 99-year leasehold estate has begun the process of collecting the 80 per cent signatures required for the collective sale to be launched. The day of the second meeting would also be the 64th day since the first EGM, said the source. The target is to get the 80 per cent mandate in three months.

In addition to the asking price, buyers would have to pay an estimated S$325.4 million as a top-up for a fresh lease, as well as an estimated S$1.28 billion for development charges. This could bring the total tab to close to S$4.09 billion, which translates to S$1,236 per square foot (psf) ppr.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

C&H also told owners at the meeting it is hoping to attract either a consortium of local developers, or Chinese buyers, added the source.

If the sale does eventually go through, Mandarin Gardens could smash the existing record for the largest en bloc sale here by dollar value, currently held by the former Farrer Court, which went for S$1.3388 billion in 2007 when a consortium bought the 838,488 sq ft estate and redeveloped it into D'Leedon.

Real Estate

315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch

OrangeTee & Tie teams up with Carousell on property listings

Britain will find it hard to freeze Russian assets

Under new rules, secret buyers of UK luxe properties face jail

Mortgage rates recommence their upward trajectory

Reits

Editor's Choice

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group
2 Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore
3 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
4 Facing labour shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees
5 Genting Singapore to seek shareholders' nod to change domicile to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

nm-sph-2303.png
Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening