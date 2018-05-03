You are here
Margate Point, Holland Tower put up for en bloc sale
The developments are aiming for a selling price of at least S$38 million, and S$65 million, respectively
Singapore
MARGATE Point, a 15-unit apartment development at Margate Road, has been put up for sale by tender in its maiden en bloc attempt at a minimum expected price of S$38 million.
To date, owners representing 14 out of the 15 apartments have already inked their consent to the
