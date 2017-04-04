You are here
Mercatus close to sealing Jurong Point purchase
The NTUC co-op is expected to pay S$2.2b or S$3,343 psf. Net yield works out to 4.2%
Singapore
IN THE biggest property investment sales transaction so far this year, Mercatus Co-operative, an NTUC social enterprise, is close to sealing a deal to buy Jurong Point for S$2.2 billion, BT understands. The price reflects a net yield of about 4.2 per cent. It also translates to
