You are here

Home > Real Estate

Nearly a third of UK homebuyers fail to get best mortgages, says watchdog

Sat, May 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN'S markets watchdog proposed changes on Friday to make it easier for people to find the best mortgage after it found that nearly a third of borrowers fail the find the cheapest deal.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published the interim findings of a review into Britain's trillion-pound mortgage market, launched in December 2016 to determine whether customers could obtain better deals and if links between industry players limit choice.

It said that a significant minority of customers, about 30 per cent, fail to find the cheapest mortgage for them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The high cost of buying a home in Britain, exacerbated by a housing shortage, has put ownership out of reach for many people and the government is under pressure to address the problem.

"For many the market is working well with high levels of consumer engagement," Christopher Woolard, FCA executive director of strategy and competition, said in a statement.

"However, we believe that things could work better with more innovative tools to help consumers. There are also a number of long-standing borrowers that have kept up-to-date with their mortgage repayments but are unable to get a new deal; we want to explore ways that we, and the industry, can help them."

The report found little evidence that current commercial arrangements between firms in the market are harming customers.

The watchdog recommends making it easier for customers to identify the right mortgages and best brokers at an early stage.

The FCA intends to work with the sector to develop metrics to help consumers to compare brokers, the FCA said. REUTERS

Real Estate

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels directors hit by revolt by minority shareholders

Can't beat the NYC rental market? Maybe it's time to buy instead

Prime heritage play

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening