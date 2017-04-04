You are here

Home > Real Estate

New York office rents hit new highs on robust demand: Colliers

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 07:30

New York.jpg
The average rent being asked by landlords for office leases hit a record high in Manhattan in the first quarter as historically low unemployment fuelled the jobs market and leasing activity was above average, brokerage Colliers International said on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The average rent being asked by landlords for office leases hit a record high in Manhattan in the first quarter as historically low unemployment fuelled the jobs market and leasing activity was above average, brokerage Colliers International said on Monday.

Asking rents rose to US$73.92 a square foot in the first quarter from US$72.24 a square foot in the last quarter of 2016, the brokerage said.

The asking rents for a revitalised downtown set new highs, as did the technology-rich sector of Midtown South. While asking rents also rose during the quarter in Midtown, the largest US office sector by far, they were still 10.4 per cent lower than a record US$92.04 a square foot set in the third quarter of 2008.

Leasing activity declined 4.6 per cent from the first quarter of 2016, but was 27 per cent above the 10-year average.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The New York market continues to show signs of strength and optimism," said Joseph Harbert, president of Colliers' eastern region, adding that 2017 would be a strong year for office leasing, the largest of five commercial real estate segments.

The others are hotels, industrial or warehousing, apartment buildings and retail.

Demand by foreign investors for purchasing office buildings remained strong. Of 14 deals totaling US$2.6 billion during the quarter, 73 per cent were foreign buyers, Colliers said.

The expected return on investment is low as both US and foreign investors place a premium on New York real estate, the firm said.

The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for New York City fell to 4.8 per cent in February from 5.6 per cent a year ago, the New York state Labor Department said last week, citing preliminary data.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening