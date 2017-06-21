You are here

Home > Real Estate

No correction in sight for Japan's property market: analysts

But the central bank is monitoring the sector for signs of overheating
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

jap.jpg
Some 30 years ago, Japan was in the middle of a massive property price and stock market bubble which most commentators failed to see coming until it burst. Now, some of those people are going overboard in issuing strident warnings of a new bubble even before it has begun to inflate.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

SOME 30 years ago, Japan was in the middle of a massive property price and stock market bubble which most commentators failed to see coming until it burst. Now, some of those people are going overboard in issuing strident warnings of a new bubble even before it has begun to inflate

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening