You are here

Home > Real Estate

Oakland's Ghost Ship fire a disaster waiting to happen

Despite known hazards, fire department had not inspected warehouse in 30 years
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161224_WAREHOUSE24_2661042.jpg
Investigators surveying the damage inside the Ghost Ship warehouse, where a fire claimed the lives of 36 people on Dec 2.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Oakland, California

THE charred, roofless shell of the Ghost Ship, the warehouse where 36 people perished on a chilly Friday evening in early December, is clearly visible from the driveway of Oakland firehouse No. 13.

Though the warehouse sits less than 200 metres away, the

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening