Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale

OWNERS of Sun Rosier condominium have launched a tender for collective sale and are asking S$235 million for the freehold site along How Sun Drive.
The asking price translates to about S$1,149 per square foot per plot for the 146,045.67 sq ft residential site, which has a plot ratio of 1.4 and a height limit of up to five storeys, according to Huttons Asia.
Sun Rosier is a condominium comprising 78 apartment units on four blocks of four storeys, with a total strata area of 143,719.59 sq ft.
The tender will close on Sept 21, 2017.
