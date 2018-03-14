You are here
Oxley in final negotiations to sell block in Ireland project
Dublin Landings is the company's first project in the country; it consists of office, retail space and apartments
Singapore
OXLEY Holdings is in the final stage of negotiations to sell a 300-year lease of a block in its mixed-use development Dublin Landings, which is its first project in Ireland.
Dublin Landings, which was launched in October 2016, is situated along Dublin's North Wall Quay.
