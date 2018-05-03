You are here
Pacific Star Devt partners holiday home blockchain startup
PSD will source, evaluate and shortlist potential apartments, villas or hotel buildings for Crowdvilla
Singapore
A WHOLLY-OWNED unit of Catalist-listed developer Pacific Star Development (PSD) has become the exclusive asset manager for Crowdvilla, a startup expecting to raise up to US$50 million in a digital token sale to build a portfolio of shared holiday
