Park Hotel Group to launch new select service brand Destination on Beach Road

HOTEL owner/operator Park Hotel Group will open a new hotel, the 300-room Destination Singapore Beach Road, in the second quarter of this year.

It has been awarded the hotel management contract by FG Property No 1, a related company of Master Contract Services.

Park Hotel Group said that it plans to take its new Destination brand, which will be positioned as a select-service mid-scale brand, to major cities across the Asia-Pacific. The brand will offer "quality and affordable accommodation" in "prime, central locations". Its other two brands are the luxury Grand Park and upscale Park Hotel.