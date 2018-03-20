You are here
Peak Court up for en bloc sale with asking price of S$106m
The freehold condominium can be redeveloped into an upscale resort-like boutique project with about 106 units
Singapore
THE freehold Peak Court at Thomson Road has launched a tender for collective sale with an asking price of S$106 million.
Marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company said in a statement that the District 11 condominium with 20 maisonette units can be redeveloped into "an
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg