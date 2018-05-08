You are here
Property investment sales could hit S$46b in 2018: Colliers
The first quarter of 2018 alone has already recorded 89% year-on-year increase in total investment sales to S$11b
Singapore
FUELLED by the ongoing collective sales fever and a possible upturn in other segments, the property investment sales market here could grow 15 per cent year-on-year to S$46 billion in 2018.
This would beat 2007's record S$40.187 billion,
