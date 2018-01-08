Proptech is all the buzz, just not yet in Asia

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
ARE VENTURE capital funds and commercial real estate companies jumping onto the property technology (proptech) bandwagon without real conviction about its benefits?
A recent survey by consultancy Altus Group reveals an incongruity between bullish proptech projections and
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo