Residential GLS site at Hillview Rise draws 9 tender submissions under dual-envelope

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 6:54 PM
THE residential site at Hillview Rise drew a total of nine tender submissions at the close of the government land sale (GLS) tender under a dual-envelope system.

Two heavyweights, CapitaLand and City Developments Ltd (CDL), banded together to submit two separate tenders with different concept proposals.

Other submissions include the usual partnerships formed by developers for GLS sites in the past.

They include the tie-up between Koh Brothers Development and Sing Holdings, a joint tender between Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments, as well as a consortium comprising Hong Leong Holdings, Hong Realty and Hong Leong Investment Holdings.

Yanlord Land and Soilbuild Group, which have also tied up for two GLS sites in the past, jointly submitted a tender for the Hillview Rise site.

Only three developers submitted their tenders without a joint venture or consortium. They are CEL Development, Qingjian Realty and CSC Land, the subsidiary of China Construction (South Pacific) Development.

The 99-year leasehold land parcel at Hillview Rise was launched for sale via the Concept and Price revenue tender system on Dec 28, 2017.

Under this system, tenderers for the site have to submit their concept proposals and tender prices in two separate envelopes. Only the envelopes containing concept proposals were opened on Thursday.

The concept proposals will be first evaluated by a committee chaired by the Building and Construction Authority.

Concept proposals that demonstrate comparable or higher construction productivity outcomes based on the evaluation criteria specified in the tender conditions for the site will be shortlisted.

The proposed development is to feature the adoption of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly concept, with the construction productivity plan having a 75 per cent weightage of the evaluation criteria.

The other 15 per cent and 10 per cent hinge on construction management and the developers' track record respectively.

At the second stage, the price envelopes of the proposals with acceptable concepts will be opened for consideration. The site will then be awarded to the tenderer with the highest bid price.

The 14,300 sq m plot at Hillview Rise affords a sizeable residential gross floor area of about 40,030 sq m. The Urban Redevelopment Authority had said that the site's regular configuration provides economies of scale to maximise productivity gains, thus making it a suitable test bed for innovative construction technologies or methods.

Hillview Rise GLS site draws nine bids despite emphasis on innovative methods

