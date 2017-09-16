You are here
Shy billionaire sets sights on New York's Plaza Hotel
Ben Ashkenazy's company, which has a US$12b portfolio, now owns some of the best-known buildings in the US
Washington
BEN Ashkenazy bought his first piece of property when he was right out of high school, with a little help from his dad. Three decades later, his collection boasts some of America's best-known buildings.
As far as real estate tycoons go, though, he's a candidate for least
