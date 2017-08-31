Singapore is second biggest Asian investor in offshore real estate, after China

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SINGAPORE] Singapore was the second largest Asian investor in offshore real estate in the first half of the year after China, according to analysis by CBRE.
Singapore-based institutional investors, property companies and private equity ploughed US$6.8 billion into global real estate, up 20 per cent from US$5.6 billion a year ago.
