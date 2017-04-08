You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore office market improving as supply tapers off: BlackRock

US asset manager mulling investments in malls, industrial properties here
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170408_NSBLKROC8_2830492.jpg
BlackRock last year sold its 43-storey Asia Square Tower 1 for US$2.5 billion to Qatar Investment Authority in what was Singapore's largest office transaction.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

BLACKROCK said the worst is over for Singapore's office property market with supply tapering off, and that elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, the world's largest asset manager is looking to raise its real estate exposure in Japan and Australia.

Prime office rents in Singapore

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening