You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore private condo rents up by 1% in February; HDB rents rise 0.5%: SRX

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 11:00 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

HDB flats.jpg
According to the SRX Property Price Index for HDB rentals, rents in February 2018 were down year-on-year by 1.9 per cent from the year-ago period.
PHOTO: ST FILE

PRIVATE non-landed home rents in Singapore rose by 1 per cent in February 2018 from a month ago, higher than the 0.5 per cent rise in January, flash estimates from SRX Property on Wednesday showed.

In individual sectors, non-landed private residential unit rents in Core Central Region (CCR), Rest of Central Region (RCR) and Outside Central Region (OCR) all rose, increasing by 2.3 per cent, 0.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

On a year-on-year basis, rents in February 2018 were down by 0.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

The OCR led with the biggest drop of 2.3 per cent, followed by a 0.1 per cent drop in the RCR.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the CCR, however, rents saw a 0.6 per cent increase.

Rents in February 2018 were down by 18.8 per cent compared to their peak in January 2013.

Some 3,376 non-landed private residential units were rented in February, SRX said.

This was down from the 4,242 units rented in January 2018, a fall of 20.4 per cent.

On the public housing front, HDB rents rose by 0.5 per cent in February 2018 from a month ago.

Breaking it down, rents for HDB executive units fell by 0.2 per cent, while HDB three, four and five-room units all rose, increasing by 0.7 per cent, 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

According to the SRX Property Price Index for HDB rentals, rents in February 2018 were down year-on-year by 1.9 per cent from the year-ago period.

Rents were down 14.8 per cent compared to their peak in August 2013.

HDB rental-flat volumes fell by 19.1 per cent in February to 1,441 from 1,781 in January this year.

Year-on-year, February's rental volume fell by 11.8 per cent from the year-ago period.

Real Estate

Vibrant Group's Q3 net profit drops by 88.6% to S$146,000 as non-controlling interests take bulk of earnings

Straits Trading unit takes stake in Japanese residential property with 989m yen investment

Minbu Villa in Balestier launched for collective sale with S$145.8m reserve price

More than 20 hectares to be kept aside for orchid nurseries: NParks

APAC Realty inks deal to manage MLN Overseas properties in Singapore, South-east Asia

China Jan-Feb property investment growth strongest since 2015

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening