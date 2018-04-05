You are here

Home > Real Estate

Snowstorm tears through UK construction in March

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180405_UK_3380640.jpg
An unusual Siberian weather system that British meteorologists dubbed "the Beast from the East" brought snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures in several years to much of Britain.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITAIN'S construction industry seized up due to heavy snow last month, prompting the biggest drop in activity since just after 2016's Brexit vote, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to 47 from 51.4 in February.

It was a bigger fall than had been predicted by any economist in a Reuters poll, which on average pointed to only a modest drop to 50.8. The 50-point line divides expansions in activity from contractions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, an unusual Siberian weather system that British meteorologists dubbed "the Beast from the East" brought snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures in several years to much of Britain and elsewhere in Europe.

House building was little affected, but the storm clobbered other sectors, the survey showed.

Civil engineering firms suffered their biggest downturn in five years. The survey's index for commercial work, which had recovered in January and February, staged its biggest one-month drop since 2009.

But Bank of England officials, who are widely expected to raise interest rates in May, are unlikely to be perturbed by a single month of weak construction figures.

A separate PMI published on Tuesday showed that manufacturers shrugged off the bad weather. There were also signs that a rebound in construction should follow in April. Optimism among construction companies hit a nine-month high in March and they hired workers at a faster pace. REUTERS

Real Estate

George Yeo tapped for new Yangon development

Perennial forms JV with Qingjian to develop former Goodluck Garden site

Far East Consortium bags Estoril for S$224m

China's home prices expected to rise in 2018 on falling inventories

Four adjoining Jalan Besar shophouses up for sale

Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_TARIFFS5_3380886.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China's quick response surprises markets, takes dispute closer to trade war

yaohui-tfcar30-3258.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Transport

COE premiums end mostly lower as buyers remain on the sidelines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening