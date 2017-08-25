You are here

Home > Real Estate

SoHo's soaring rents keep storefronts empty

Between 2010 and 2014, retail sales in Manhattan climbed 31.9 per cent, while rents soared by 90 per cent
Friday, August 25, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170825_SOHO25_3054629.jpg
Across the United States, retailers have been wounded by competition from Amazon and other Internet sales sites, prompting caution in opening new stores.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

AT THE height of the recession, as most of the United States struggled, SoHo thrived. Between 2010 and 2014, rents for stores in the former industrial district in lower Manhattan soared by 75 per cent, to an annual US$860 per sq ft (psf), or US$4.3 million a year for a 5,000 sq

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Frasers Centrepoint in talks to acquire assets in UK but outcome not certain

Building for the poor the Doshi way: plant a seed, grow a forest

Where US homebuyers are headed next: Chicago, Colorado Springs, Reno

July US existing home sales lowest of 2017

China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5%, sees land market cooling

Wing Tai posts Q4 profit of S$9.49m

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

BT_20170825_WEEKEND_3054892.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Weekend

Take a spin with BT Weekend

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening