You are here

Home > Real Estate

SP Setia seeks expansion through I&P buy

Malaysia developer proposes to acquire its peer from Permodalan Nasional for up to RM3.75 billion
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170415_PNSP15_2841105.jpg
"I&P Group will allow us to tap synergistic opportunities that it could offer given that its landbanks are in the growth areas in the central part of Klang Valley and Johor Bahru, where we have charted successes and are a stronghold of the "Setia" brand." - Khor Chap Jen, SP Setia president and CEO.
PHOTO: SP SETIA

Kuala Lumpur

SP Setia has proposed to acquire developer I&P Group Sdn Bhd from Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) for up to RM3.75 billion (S$1.2 billion) in a move that would expand its total landbank to some 10,000 acres (4,047 hectares) across the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru.

A

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening